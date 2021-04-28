Diligent Investors LLC Purchases 4,758 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 691,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 44,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 299,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARCO opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $607.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARCO shares. Bradesco Corretora restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.77.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

