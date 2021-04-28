Diligent Investors LLC Has $234,000 Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen raised Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Insiders have sold 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $128.85 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $62.37 and a 1 year high of $129.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -103.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

