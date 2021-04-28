Digiwage Hits 1-Day Volume of $46.00 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 55.2% higher against the dollar. Digiwage has a total market cap of $122,893.00 and $46.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000688 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 197.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

