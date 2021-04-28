DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market outperform rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOCN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.20.

DOCN stock opened at $43.06 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $46.35.

In related news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc purchased 2,127,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

