DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on May 3rd (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean’s (NASDAQ:DOCN) quiet period will end on Monday, May 3rd. DigitalOcean had issued 16,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $775,500,000 based on an initial share price of $47.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

Shares of DOCN opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $46.35.

In other news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc purchased 2,127,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

