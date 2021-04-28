Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Price Reaches $0.0101

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 28th. In the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $10.09 million and $999,518.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Reserve Currency was designed to become a decentralized digital store of value with a limited supply and a zero inflation rate. It was created during the COVID-19 crisis when fiscal and monetary policies have exposed serious vulnerabilities in the current financial system. 100% of the DRC token supply has been listed on the Uniswap decentralized exchange with an intentionally small market cap to allow early adopters to establish inexpensive exposure to DRC if they believe it will have a larger market in the future. “

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

