Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Short Interest Update

Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the March 31st total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,452,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:DLOC traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. 2,586,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,392,883. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Digital Locations has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.35.
Digital Locations Company Profile
Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Locations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Locations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.