Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Short Interest Update

Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the March 31st total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,452,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DLOC traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. 2,586,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,392,883. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Digital Locations has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.35.

Digital Locations, Inc operates as an aggregator, developer, and acquirer of small cell sites and cell towers for 5G services. It intends to develop a portfolio of sites to meet the expected demand of growing 5G networks. The company was formerly known as Carbon Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Digital Locations, Inc in September 2017.

