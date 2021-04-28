DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Shares Down 3.1%

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) dropped 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $83.30 and last traded at $83.30. Approximately 9,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,834,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.94.

DKS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.52.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 39.30%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares in the company, valued at $19,168,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,154 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $302,365,000 after acquiring an additional 140,666 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,246,679 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $126,287,000 after buying an additional 34,904 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,034,000 after buying an additional 862,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $55,560,000 after buying an additional 601,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (NYSE:DKS)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.