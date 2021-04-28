Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at Mizuho

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FANG. TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $79.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.52. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

