Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $167.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $528.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.00. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 1 year low of $96.01 and a 1 year high of $177.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.81.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $35.04 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. purchased 500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.20 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,864,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard Scott Cooley purchased 1,500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,279 shares in the company, valued at $749,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.