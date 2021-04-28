DeXe (DEXE) Market Capitalization Tops $63.04 Million

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. DeXe has a market capitalization of $63.04 million and $30.86 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeXe coin can currently be bought for $21.72 or 0.00039760 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeXe has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00065527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00020201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $475.00 or 0.00869487 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00065285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00097157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,427.82 or 0.08105091 BTC.

DeXe Profile

DEXE is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 2,902,429 coins. The official message board for DeXe is medium.com/@dexe.network . DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeXe’s official website is dexe.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

DeXe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeXe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeXe using one of the exchanges listed above.

