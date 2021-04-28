DEX (DEX) Market Cap Reaches $7.10 Million

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded up 23.3% against the dollar. One DEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. DEX has a total market cap of $7.10 million and $5.55 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00066359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00020579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00064491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $447.91 or 0.00811523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00096244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,441.86 or 0.08047749 BTC.

About DEX

DEX is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

