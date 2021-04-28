Dewhurst (LON:DWHT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,990.00

Dewhurst plc (LON:DWHT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,990 ($26.00) and last traded at GBX 1,990 ($26.00), with a volume of 51 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,905 ($24.89).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,760.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,428.02. The company has a market capitalization of £160.81 million and a P/E ratio of 38.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

About Dewhurst (LON:DWHT)

Dewhurst plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, LCD displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, rail indicators, rail multi-sounder products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching products, and touch panels, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products.

