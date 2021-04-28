DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Down 90.2% in April

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the March 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of DEUZF stock remained flat at $$7.25 on Wednesday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45.

Separately, HSBC upgraded DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

