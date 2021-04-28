Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nord/LB raised Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of DPSGY opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

