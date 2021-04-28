Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.47 ($80.55) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €51.26 ($60.31) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €53.52 ($62.96).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €48.90 ($57.52) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €46.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €42.32.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

