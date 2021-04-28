Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Copa (NYSE:CPA) to “Buy”

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $95.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s current price.

CPA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Copa in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. Copa has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $94.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copa will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

