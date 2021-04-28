Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY)

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised shares of Tate & Lyle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tate & Lyle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Tate & Lyle stock opened at $43.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.28. Tate & Lyle has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $44.58.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

