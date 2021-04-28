Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TELNY has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC raised Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BNP Paribas cut Telenor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Telenor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telenor ASA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

