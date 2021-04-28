Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $162.00

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HSY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.79.

The Hershey stock opened at $158.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.95. The Hershey has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $163.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $366,025.00. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,882,046. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

