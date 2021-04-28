Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $216.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average is $45.25. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after buying an additional 6,274,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,742,915,000 after buying an additional 2,222,924 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after buying an additional 8,276,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after buying an additional 3,778,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

