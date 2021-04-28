DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.81

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.81 and last traded at $66.77, with a volume of 632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. Barrington Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of -288.09, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.37.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

