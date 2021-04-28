Dent Trading Up 20.5% Over Last 7 Days (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One Dent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $309.58 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dent has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00065908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00020037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $477.83 or 0.00875643 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00064595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00097088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,410.12 or 0.08081740 BTC.

Dent Coin Profile

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,033,927,361 coins. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

