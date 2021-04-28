Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% during the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.8% during the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.85.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

