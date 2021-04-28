Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,294 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Deere & Company worth $96,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $641,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

DE stock opened at $382.36 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $117.85 and a 12 month high of $392.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

