DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Down 20.9% This Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 28th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000575 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and $406.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001164 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00020182 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,470,800 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.