Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.09) per share for the quarter.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 million. On average, analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average of $52.14.

DCPH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.82.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $644,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $644,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,186. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.