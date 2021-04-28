DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

DCP Midstream has decreased its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. DCP Midstream has a payout ratio of 80.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect DCP Midstream to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.1%.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Shares of DCP opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 3.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $26.97.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. DCP Midstream’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.