David W. Tucker Sells 1,173 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ADUS stock opened at $107.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.06. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $73.79 and a one year high of $129.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

