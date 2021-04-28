David A. Sumoski Sells 65,789 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,724,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NUE traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.71. The company had a trading volume of 85,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,520. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $82.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on NUE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nucor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after buying an additional 79,061 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,765 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 43,162 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
