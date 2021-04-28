Daniel Bradbury Sells 15,000 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $955,350.00.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $1,092,150.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $473,175.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $597,225.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,430,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $71.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -417.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,389,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 50,052 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

