Dana (NYSE:DAN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.100-2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.49 billion.Dana also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.10-2.60 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dana in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Dana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Dana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.56.

Shares of Dana stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,168. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Dana has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $28.44.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

