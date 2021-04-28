Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Sets New 12-Month High at $400.00

Shares of Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 400 ($5.23) and last traded at GBX 400 ($5.23), with a volume of 1012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 384 ($5.02).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 376.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 323.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49. The company has a market capitalization of £884.09 million and a P/E ratio of -9.02.

About Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL)

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.