DAD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.42 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DAD has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. DAD has a total market cap of $51.70 million and $1.42 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00065644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.22 or 0.00863563 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00065365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00096759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,353.31 or 0.07910770 BTC.

DAD (DAD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 164,602,733 coins. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

