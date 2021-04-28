DA Davidson Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of CVCY opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $21.35. The company has a market cap of $241.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $39,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,122.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 706,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 29,682 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 84,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

