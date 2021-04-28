D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 271,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $276,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 811.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 284,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,513,000 after buying an additional 253,250 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.41.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $100.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.81. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.82 and a 1-year high of $102.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

