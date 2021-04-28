Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will post sales of $11.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.32 million. Cytosorbents posted sales of $8.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year sales of $50.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $69.41 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $67.22 million, with estimates ranging from $52.33 million to $103.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cytosorbents.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Cytosorbents from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cytosorbents currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 5.3% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.04. 175,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,495. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $391.57 million, a P/E ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

