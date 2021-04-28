CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CyberOptics.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.34%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CYBE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of CyberOptics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

NASDAQ CYBE opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.97 million, a PE ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. CyberOptics has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBE. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 40,955 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

