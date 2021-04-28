Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) Short Interest Down 85.7% in April

Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CYAP traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 26,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,988. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. Cyber Apps World has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.00.

Cyber Apps World Company Profile

Cyber Apps World Inc operates a price comparison Website. The company's savinstultra.com Website consists of a search engine that users may access in order to compare the prices of different consumer products in various product categories, such as electronics, computers, cellular phones, office equipment, clothing, books, toys, and jewelry.

