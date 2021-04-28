Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) Short Interest Down 85.7% in April

Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CYAP traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 26,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,988. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. Cyber Apps World has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.00.
Cyber Apps World Company Profile
