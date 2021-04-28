CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 53,237 shares.The stock last traded at $60.65 and had previously closed at $58.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $618.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.84.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 30.71%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVR Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,430 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.31% of CVR Partners worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.