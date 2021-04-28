CUTcoin (CUT) Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $33.18 million and $617.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00076358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.95 or 0.00320586 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000520 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009093 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00031951 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 139,367,035 coins and its circulating supply is 135,367,035 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

