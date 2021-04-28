CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CureVac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Shares of CVAC opened at $127.53 on Monday. CureVac has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $151.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVAC. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at about $885,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at about $810,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CureVac by 565.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

