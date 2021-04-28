Curecoin Achieves Market Cap of $3.77 Million (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Curecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and $1,227.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Curecoin has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.70 or 0.00464397 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000601 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

Curecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,994,913 coins. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Curecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

