Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CGEM. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. Cullinan Oncology has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.94.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

