CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX) and Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Head to Head Comparison

CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX) and Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

CTGX Mining has a beta of 37.2, suggesting that its stock price is 3,620% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altair Engineering has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

54.4% of Altair Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of CTGX Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of Altair Engineering shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CTGX Mining and Altair Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A Altair Engineering -3.08% 1.10% 0.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CTGX Mining and Altair Engineering’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Altair Engineering $458.92 million 10.99 -$7.54 million $0.22 307.32

CTGX Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Altair Engineering.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CTGX Mining and Altair Engineering, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTGX Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Altair Engineering 0 3 3 0 2.50

Altair Engineering has a consensus target price of $58.60, indicating a potential downside of 13.33%. Given Altair Engineering’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Altair Engineering is more favorable than CTGX Mining.

Summary

Altair Engineering beats CTGX Mining on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTGX Mining

CTGX Mining, Inc., through its subsidiary, Sackets Harbor Brewing Company, develops, produces, and markets micro brewed beers. The company offers its products under the brand names of War of 1812 Amber Ale, Railroad Red Ale, Thousand Island Pale Ale, 1812 Amber Ale Light, and Harbor Wheat. It also develops complementary products, such Sackets Harbor Coffee and Sackets Harbor Brewing Co. Root Beer. The company was formerly known as Harbor Brewing Co., Inc. and changed its name to CTGX Mining, Inc. in November 2012. CTGX Mining, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products. This segment also provides software technologies in the areas of computational fluid dynamics and fatigue, manufacturing process simulation, and cost estimation for the applications in marine, motorcycle, aerospace, chemical, and architecture industries; and software-related services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services focused on product design and development expertise and analysis from the component level up to complete product engineering at various stage of the lifecycle. The Client Engineering Services segment offers client engineering services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems. Altair Engineering Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

