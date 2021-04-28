Cryptonovae Price Tops $0.19 (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 28th. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $332,371.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptonovae alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00061759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.86 or 0.00273204 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.89 or 0.01033470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.85 or 0.00721655 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00025951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,835.87 or 0.99969460 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,527,350 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonovae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonovae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.