Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 730 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.88. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average is $24.94.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 5.85%. Research analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.