Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 410 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,185,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $836,277,000 after buying an additional 287,390 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,034,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,381,000 after acquiring an additional 176,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $91,348,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 737,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,882,000 after buying an additional 29,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $137.65 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $89.83 and a twelve month high of $140.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.70 and its 200 day moving average is $115.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.