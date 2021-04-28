Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $10,397,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth $23,989,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $955,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 326,956 shares in the company, valued at $31,250,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $37,587.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 326,419 shares in the company, valued at $30,445,100.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,752 shares of company stock worth $15,310,228. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $95.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.42. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.63 and a twelve month high of $97.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $772.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.27 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

