Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,090 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 612.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $98.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.10. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $98.95.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PWR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $277,984.95. Also, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $492,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

